Paul M. Richey
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul M. Richey peacefully passed away in the presence of family and his two beloved canine companions on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Ohio City, Ohio. Born on October 9, 1942, in Ossian, Indiana, he was the first child of Mildred and Earl Richey.
Growing up in Ossian, he developed a lifelong passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing. In 1952, the family moved to Columbia City, Indiana, where he continued his education and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1960.
Following school, he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. There began his love for the wide spaces of the American west. Traveling the open roads as a truck driver gave him an appreciation of the entire landscape of the USA and Canada. Eventually, he returned to the Midwest and was employed by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) until his retirement.
He'll be remembered as a collector of firearms, an advocate of the 2nd amendment, a teller of stories, a lover of all things Celtic, a man of varied talents and skills, and a generous helper of many in the Van Wert area.
Paul was predeceased by his parents and his brother Daniel Richey, of Columbia City.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Richey (South Whitley), Donielle Lefever (Ft. Wayne), Jason (Amanda) Richey (Ohio City, OH), and Heather (Ken Mosher) Essinger (Findlay, OH); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Cheryl Noyer (Ft. Wayn), Dr. Donald (Susan) Richey (Columbia City), Joy (Michael Gayle) Richey (Columbia City), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
According to his wishes, there will be no service or calling hours. The family will gather at a later, safer time for the opportunity to share memories and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul`s memory may be sent to the NRA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To share in Paul's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved