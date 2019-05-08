Paul Reid, age 76, of Ligonier, passed away on Monday May 6, 2019 at his home. He was born on Oct. 7, 1942 the son of Chet and Irene (Shultz) Reid. On Aug. 1, 1965 he married Clarene Reid; she preceded him in death on April 7, 2012.

Paul is survived by two daughters, Suzanne "Suzy" Campbell, of Ligonier, Regina Yagel, of Columbia City; a son, Stephen "Steve" Reid, of Albion; eight grandchildren, Skylar Campbell, Micheal Campbell, Jayna Schroeder, TJ Yagel, Tiffany Brown, Kaylin Yagel, Kendall Reid and Case Reid; four great-grandchildren, Owen Fletcher, Evelyn Brown, Madelyn Brown and Brooklyn Schroeder; two sisters, Dixie Reid, and Peggy Norton; a brother-in-law, Denny Archer; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Coverstone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Clair and Phyllis Archer.

Paul served his country honorably in the United States Army and was an expert marksman. He had owned and operated Reid's Car Parts since 1978. Paul loved farming, was an avid stock car racing fan and faithfully attended his grandchildren's activities and sporting events. He loved his family and always put them first.

A funeral service will be held in Paul's honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor John Lutton will officiate. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, IN.

A visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 and also one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the .

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on May 8, 2019