Paul S. McConnehey, 79, Ft. Wayne, passed away November 10, 2020. He was born December 1, 1940 in Ft. Wayne, the son of Luther and Ottie (Toner) McConnehey.
Paul graduated from Churubusco High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. Paul was an I.U. basketball fan, and enjoyed watching NASCAR and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Paul "Tony" McConnehey; his great-grandchild, Taylor Marie McIntosh; and his brother, David McConnehey.
Paul is survived by his children, Barbara Brumbaugh (Brent), Porschea McConnehey, and Abby Roades (Eugene); his grandchildren, Aria McConnehey, Brittany McConnehey, Joshua McConnehey, Magan Riecke, Amanda Schortgen (Joshua), and Austin Hess; his great-grandchildren, Sophia Schortgen, Xander McConnehey and Jaxson Hess; and his siblings, Priscilla Gordon and Becky Phafford.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date.