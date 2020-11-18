1/1
Paul S McConnehey
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul S. McConnehey, 79, Ft. Wayne, passed away November 10, 2020. He was born December 1, 1940 in Ft. Wayne, the son of Luther and Ottie (Toner) McConnehey.
Paul graduated from Churubusco High School. He served in the U.S. Navy. Paul was an I.U. basketball fan, and enjoyed watching NASCAR and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Paul "Tony" McConnehey; his great-grandchild, Taylor Marie McIntosh; and his brother, David McConnehey.
Paul is survived by his children, Barbara Brumbaugh (Brent), Porschea McConnehey, and Abby Roades (Eugene); his grandchildren, Aria McConnehey, Brittany McConnehey, Joshua McConnehey, Magan Riecke, Amanda Schortgen (Joshua), and Austin Hess; his great-grandchildren, Sophia Schortgen, Xander McConnehey and Jaxson Hess; and his siblings, Priscilla Gordon and Becky Phafford.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Indianapolis
4825 East 96th Street Suite 100
Indianapolis, IN 46240
3178155517
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neptune Society - Indianapolis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved