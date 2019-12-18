|
Perceda "Pat" Blombach, 100, of Fort Wayne, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1919 in Fort Wayne, to the late Louis and Louise Affolder.
Pat was a cook at the Fairfield Jr. High School for over 20 years. She enjoyed playing games, reading, praying, and being a mother.
Pat is survived by her daughters, JoAnne Rowe, Joy (James) Lambert, Judith (Robert) Borst, and Jill (Curt) Vogel; son, Jack (Barbara) Blombach; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 11 great great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in passing was her husband Otto Blombach; grandson, Jerry Borst; sisters, Dorothy Keeler and Anita Voelker; and brother, Louis Affolder.
A Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Suburban Bethlehem Church 6318 W. California Road Fort Wayne (46818 IN). Memorial contributions can be made to the Suburban Bethlehem Church or Worship Anew. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 19, 2019