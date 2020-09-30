Phillip M. "Phil" Sherman, 77, of Cromwell, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 7, 1943 in Arcola to Virgil & Edna (Butler) Sherman.
He graduated from Wolf Lake High School and lived most of his life in Whitley, Noble, and Kosciusko counties. He was married on April 2, 1965 in Columbia City to Grace L. Bennett who survives. He worked at International Harvester in Ft. Wayne and retired from International Harvester in Springfield, OH after 30 years of total service.
He attended Stone's Hill Community Church in Ligonier and formerly attended Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Merriam.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Sherman, of Cromwell; three daughters, Michelle (Jack) Trammel, of Syracuse, Deanna Bontrager, of Millersburg, and Tammy (Dave) Green, of Syracuse; two sons, Allen Sherman, of Cromwell, and John (Holly) Sherman, of Columbia City; nine grand and several great grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara Campbell, of Garrett, Kathy (Jay) Hostetler, of Milford, and Jennifer Patterson, of Albion; and three brothers, Norm Sherman, of Churubusco, Willie (Salley) Sherman, of Albion, and Ricky (Alicia) Sherman, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Dawn Sherman; son Timothy Sherman; two grandsons Neil and Richard Trammel; two sisters Janice Mann and Nancy Sherman; and five brothers Clyde, Les, Mike, Paul and Kerry Sherman.
Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd 15, Warsaw, IN. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor George Cecil officiating.
Preferred memorials may be given to the 2 Hands Ministry. To send condolences to the family of Phil Sherman, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com