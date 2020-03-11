|
Phyllis Greer Stark, age 78, of South Whitley, passed away on February 25, 2020 at home. Phyllis was born on June 14, 1941 in West Virginia to Lawrence and Lillian Davidson. She lived most her life in Columbia City, worked at Fiber Form, Magnavox and was part owner of the Wonder Bar in the 1970's. She was a life member of Columbia City American Legion auxiliary, and the VFW auxiliary where she volunteered much of her time. She enjoyed working at the VFW fish fries and selling gambling tickets at various functions. She loved to play bingo, coordinate and play in euchre tournaments and she loved to dance. Her lifelong friend was Norma Bollinger that she went to lunch with on a weekly basis. Phyllis also loved her two white house cats, that were like her kids, Molly and R.cie.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Greer (Jason); son, Rob Nelson (Linda); and daughter, Monica Tedeschi (Todd); daughter, Paully Bosman (Dennis). Two sisters, Linda Ramsey and Sandy Beeler. Five grandsons, three granddaughters and three great granddaughters.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stark, her brothers, RogerBarnett, Douglas Barnett, and Bill Davidson and her sister Pat Brower.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Phyllis Greer Stark on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbia City VFW Post 5582, 415 E Chicago St, Columbia City, Indiana.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 11, 2020