Phyllis I Call
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis I. Call, 93, of Columbia City, died at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Millers at Oak Point where she had been a resident since September 2019.
She was born March 10, 1927 in Steuben County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Nevin Ray and Lexie Mae (Powers) Good. She grew up in in Kendallville and graduated from Kendallville High School.
On September 10, 1946 she married Enos P. "Smokey" Call. They made their home in Columbia City. Smokey died March 27, 1988
Phyllis was a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved quilting, crocheting and tending to her plants.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Post, of Lima, Ohio, Judy K. (Robert Wray) Matteson, of South Whitley, Carolyn J. Morris, of Worthington, Ohio; and a son, Brian P. (Melanie) Call, of Columbia City; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister Bonnie Wall.
A private graveside service will be held at the Shady Cemetery, Craigville. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Phyllis's honor are to Riley Children's Hospital or Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Shady Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved