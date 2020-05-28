Phyllis I. Call, 93, of Columbia City, died at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Millers at Oak Point where she had been a resident since September 2019.
She was born March 10, 1927 in Steuben County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Nevin Ray and Lexie Mae (Powers) Good. She grew up in in Kendallville and graduated from Kendallville High School.
On September 10, 1946 she married Enos P. "Smokey" Call. They made their home in Columbia City. Smokey died March 27, 1988
Phyllis was a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved quilting, crocheting and tending to her plants.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Post, of Lima, Ohio, Judy K. (Robert Wray) Matteson, of South Whitley, Carolyn J. Morris, of Worthington, Ohio; and a son, Brian P. (Melanie) Call, of Columbia City; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a sister Bonnie Wall.
A private graveside service will be held at the Shady Cemetery, Craigville. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Phyllis's honor are to Riley Children's Hospital or Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail from May 28 to May 29, 2020.