Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Phyllis I. Vandersaul


1930 - 2020
Phyllis I. Vandersaul Obituary
Phyllis I. Vandersaul, 89, of Columbia City, died at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.

She was born December 31, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Maurice and Lovica (Keirn) Vandersaul. Her formative years were spent in Richland and Etna-Troy Twp., where she graduated from Larwill High School in 1948. 

In 1949, she moved to Columbia City and in 1950 began her career in the general office with United Telephone. She retired from Sprint Telephone in 1989.

She attended the Community Bible Church.

She is survived by numerous cousins.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Vandersaul and an infant sister, Mary Alice Vandersaul.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. on Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Stough Cemetery. Visitation is noon until the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to as Passages, Inc., Columbia City.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 9, 2020
