Phyllis J. Herendeen, 93, of Columbia City, passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Hearth at Sycamore Village. Born May 16, 1926 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Lawrence "Bob" J. and Odetta (Clingerman) Coverstone.
She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1944. On October 15, 1948, Phyllis married William D. Herendeen at First Church of God in Columbia City. She worked at Sears in Columbia City for 23 years and was a member of the Community Bible Church.
Survivors include her children, Deb (Dave) Herron, of Columbia City, Dave (Deb) Herendeen, of Larwill, and Jeff (Lora) Herendeen, of Columbia City; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Barb Coverstone; and brother, George Coverstone.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor John Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Community Bible Church or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 10, 2019