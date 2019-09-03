|
Phyllis Marie Terman, 83, formerly of rural Columbia City, died at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Markle Heath and Rehabilitation, Markle where she had been a resident since 2017.
She was born in Whitley County on April 29, 1936, a daughter of the late Grover and Beulah (Huffman) Gaerte. Her formative years were spent in Etna-Troy Twp., Whitley County. She graduated from North Webster High School.
For 32 years, she worked for Dana Corporation, Churubusco in their returns department.
She was an avid quilter. She quilted anything from placemats to handstitched quilts. She enjoyed music, gardening, and travel.
She is survived by four children, Robert E. Nulf, Albion, Janet S. Nicholson, FL, Karen A. Pettigrew, Fort Wayne, and Sherry L. (John) Strader, TN; step-children, Cindy (James) Semler, Churubusco, and Christopher Terman, TX ; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Heidt, FL; and a brother, Larry Gaerte, Warsaw.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by three grandchildren; a brother, Junior Gaerte; three sisters, Mary Kneller, Margie Gordon and Kathryn Thorn; son-in-law, Wayne Pettigrew; and a daughter-in-law, Melodye Nulf.
A graveside service took place Monday at Nolt Cemetery, 2400 S Washington Rd, Columbia City. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the .
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 31, 2019