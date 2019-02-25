Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Preston Lamoine Pulley


1956 - 2019
Preston Lamoine Pulley Obituary
Preston LaMoine Pulley, 62, of Columbia City, died peacefully at his home at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
He was born July 23, 1956 in Columbia City, a son of the late Homer L. and Lois M. (Leininger) Pulley. His formative years were spent in Columbia City where he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1974.
He had worked for C&R Plating, Columbia City for 25 years. More recently, he was a delivery driver of recreational vehicles for Star Fleet Trucking, Elkhart.
He enjoyed antiquing and woodworking. Throughout his life he liked hunting and fishing. A loyal Chicago Bears fan, he watched every game possible.
He is survived by his children, Matt H. Pulley, Findlay, OH, Megan L. (Alex) Fox, Columbia City, and Nicolette A. Pulley, Fort Wayne; a grandson, Joshua Dalrymple II; two sisters, Patricia Williams, Pa., and Pamelia Pulley, Columbia City; a brother, Phillip (Treasea) Pulley, Fort Wayne; and life-partner, Beth Modglin, Columbia City.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Pulley.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 23, 2019
