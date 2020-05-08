Rafiel Vasquez
1945 - 2020
Rafiel Vasquez Jr., 74, of Fort Wayne, died at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1945 in Harlingen, Texas, a son of the late Rafael R. and Victoria (Garza) Vasquez. His formative years were spent in the South Whitley and Columbia City area.
On March 21, 1963 he enlisted in the U.S. Marines, where he received a purple heart medal in Vietnam. He earned his GED and was honorably discharged on May 20, 1968. 
He worked in the concrete construction trade for the majority of his work career. He retired from Allen Plastic Repair, Fort Wayne.
A fun-loving, devilish prankster, he loved to joke with his family and friends. Throughout his adult life, he enjoyed bowling or a night out singing and dancing. In his senior years, he liked to watch westerns, especially Clint Eastwood, or a Bruce Lee movie. Always ready for a game of cards, he delighted in a meal and a game of poker with his family.
Rafiel is survived by his daughters, Rebecca (Rene) Rioux, Rochelle Phillips and Ronda (Jason) Dague, all of Fort Wayne, Rosa (William) Aspy, of Churubusco, and Crystal Vasquez, of Chicago, Illinois; his son Adam Mapes, of Hudson, Indiana; brothers, Miguel (Debra) Vasquez, of Columbia City, and Simmon Vasquez, of Texas; sisters, Vicky (Paul) McIntosh, and Paula Vasquez, both of Columbia City; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and his companion and former wife, Kaye, Fort Wayne.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers Nativid, Estevan, and Elifonso Vasquez; and sisters Rosa Vasquez and Jayne Kilgore.
A private family service will be held at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial will take place at the Catholic Cemetery, Columbia City with military honors presented by the Whitley County Korean War Veterans Honor Guard
Preferred memorials are to the Parkinson's Foundation or the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Burial
Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
