Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph W. Anderson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph W. Anderson Obituary
Ralph W. Anderson, 87, of Columbia City, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born April 2, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of Albert Harold and Helen B. (Kaler) Anderson.

He graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and went on to receive his Master's Degree from Ball State in 1959. On May 3, 1953 Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Shella M. Juillerat. He taught for over 40 years with Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring as Principal for Harris Elementary in 1994. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Ralph was an avid golfer, reader and enjoyed bowling.

Survivors include his wife, Shella Anderson; children, Rene Anderson, of Menlo Park, CA, Kalene (Tim) Ward, of Columbia City, Lea (Jim) Barnes, of South Whitley, Kirk Anderson, of Columbia City, Kim (John Kaye) Anderson, of Murrysville, PA, and Gina (Mark) Haynes, of Albion; grandchildren, Ryan Ward, Todd Ward, Kelly Scutt, Emily Barnes, Ann Buit, Ashley Anderson, Ben Anderson, Meg Anderson, Stella Kaye, Kadie Maier and Kaler Haynes; and great-grandchildren, Lila, Ava, Sadie, Silas, Landon, Libby, Kaden, Kiah, Mylie, Endra, Dorian, Lydian, Ross, Molly, Ruby, Mavis, Elliott and Ralph.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Keith Anderson; sister, Marilyn Shirey; and nephew, Randy Shirey.

A gathering of family and friends will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church with a gathering an hour prior. Pastor Matthew Converse will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Heartland Hospice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Ralph's family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -