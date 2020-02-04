|
Ralph W. Anderson, 87, of Columbia City, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Miller's at Oak Pointe. Born April 2, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he was the son of Albert Harold and Helen B. (Kaler) Anderson.
He graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and went on to receive his Master's Degree from Ball State in 1959. On May 3, 1953 Ralph married his high school sweetheart, Shella M. Juillerat. He taught for over 40 years with Fort Wayne Community Schools, retiring as Principal for Harris Elementary in 1994. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Ralph was an avid golfer, reader and enjoyed bowling.
Survivors include his wife, Shella Anderson; children, Rene Anderson, of Menlo Park, CA, Kalene (Tim) Ward, of Columbia City, Lea (Jim) Barnes, of South Whitley, Kirk Anderson, of Columbia City, Kim (John Kaye) Anderson, of Murrysville, PA, and Gina (Mark) Haynes, of Albion; grandchildren, Ryan Ward, Todd Ward, Kelly Scutt, Emily Barnes, Ann Buit, Ashley Anderson, Ben Anderson, Meg Anderson, Stella Kaye, Kadie Maier and Kaler Haynes; and great-grandchildren, Lila, Ava, Sadie, Silas, Landon, Libby, Kaden, Kiah, Mylie, Endra, Dorian, Lydian, Ross, Molly, Ruby, Mavis, Elliott and Ralph.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Keith Anderson; sister, Marilyn Shirey; and nephew, Randy Shirey.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church with a gathering an hour prior. Pastor Matthew Converse will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Heartland Hospice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Ralph's family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 5, 2020