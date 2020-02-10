|
|
Randall Webb, 74, of North Manchester, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on February 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was born March 10, 1945 to Norman and Fannie Mae Webb in Paintsville, KY. He graduated from Logan High School, Logan W.V. in 1963.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
He was marries to Rachel E. Penrod on June 25, 1965, she survives.
He worked for Ford Meter Box for 38 years before retiring in 2008. He was also a United Methodist minister for 15 years before retiring. He was a member of the North Manchester United Methodist Church.
He was a member of the American Legion and a bowling league for Ford Meter Box. Randell enjoyed reading, book collecting, writing, watching the Cubs, Bears, and Butler Bulldogs. He also enjoyed watching Gun Smoke and other Old Westerns, especially ones with John Wayne in them. He was a supportive father that coached his son's baseball team and had a big heart that people could always count on. Randell enjoyed his black coffee and history. He was a Lay Leader at the Manchester Untied Methodist and loved teaching Sunday School.
Survivng are his wife; sons Matthew Shawn (Pattie) Webb and Britain Scott Webb, both of North Manchester; daughters Tawn Shalene (Timothy) McLaughlin, North Manchester, Michelle Renee (David) Dowd, Cortland, WV, Taren Kay (Clay) McCullough, Columbia City; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place Monday, February 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Manchester United Methodist Church, 306 E. 2nd St., North Manchester. Calling is from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the church. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Bahrt.
Burial will be in the Gardens of Memory, 11201 South Marion Rd. 35, Marion at a later date.
Memorials to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 or Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 11, 2020