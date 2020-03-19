Home

Northern Indiana Funeral Care
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
260-456-0890
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens
Fort Wayne, IN
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens
Fort Wayne, IN
Ray Eugene Wilson


1927 - 2020
Ray Eugene Wilson Obituary
Ray Eugene Wilson, age 92, of Columbia City, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Majestic Care, Fort Wayne. Mr. Wilson was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on September 16, 1927 to the late Oliver Wilson and Cora Mae (Knaur) Hodges.

He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1948-1951. He married Martha Jean Bratton on April 25, 1953 in Mishawaka and she preceded him on October 16, 2007.

Ray retired from Precision Plastics, Columbia City. Ray was a lifelong member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Columbia City and the Boy Scouts of America since age 12. He was an Eagle Scout and leader of Boy Scout Troop 82. Ray was also a member of the Free & Accepted Masons, Lodge 189, Columbia City. He loved woodworking, Chicago Cubs baseball, Chicago Bears football and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be missed by those who loved him.

Survivors include daughter, Ainslie Morgan, of Columbia City; son, Clay Wilson, of Columbia City; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Martha; his son, Blake Wilson in 2010; two sisters, Mildred Sammons and Dorothy Perry; and a brother, George Wilson.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne with visitation at 11 a.m. at the graveside just prior to the service. Pastor Ross O'Dell will officiate the service. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 20, 2020
