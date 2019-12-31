|
Ray Henry Giant, 88, of rural Larwill, died at 2:46 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in the company of family at his home.
He was born on December 24, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Herbert and Dora (Stauffer) Giant, Sr. His formative years were spent in Fort Wayne where he attended St. Joe Center Elementary and graduated from North Side High School in 1950.
On February 12, 1952 he entered the U.S. Navy, where he completed submarine school and served aboard the USS Trumpetfish. He received his honorable discharge on February 2, 1956.
On February 10, 2001 he married Jeneva A. (Jester) Wooley. They have made their home in rural Larwill.
The owner and president of Giant Custom Cabinets from 1958 to 2001, he was a master carpenter designing, building, and installing high-quality cabinets throughout the Fort Wayne area.
A Mason since 1975, he was a member of the Due Guard 278 Larwill, the Scottish Rite, the Mizpah Shrine, and the Shrine Horse Patrol. With the local shrine club, he belonged to the Hillbillies, the Kybers, and the Jesters. He was a member of the VFW 357, Fort Wayne, and the American Legion Post 98, Columbia City.
An avid hunter, he maintained a game room at his home with animal bust from his hunts, including elk, moose, and deer.
He is survived by his wife Jeneva; two sons, Roc Giant, Butler, and Jeffery (Terri) Wooley, Huntington; six daughters, Kathy (George) Gottfried, Newport Richey, FL, Dawn Giant, Fort Wayne, Melody (John) Gulacsy, Coral Gables, FL, Shawna (Kenny) Spencer, Renae (Peter) Schneider, Leo, and Jodie (Rick) McCoart, Andrews; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and Herbert Giant, Jr.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in Union Twp. Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 8 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to .
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 1, 2020