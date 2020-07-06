Raymon G. Farris, 39, of Columbia City, died at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, where he had been admitted on Wednesday.
He was born on June 9, 1981, in Fort Wayne a son of Terry G. and Sheryl K. (Roby) Farris. He spent his life time as a resident of Columbia City graduating from Columbia City High School in 2000.
On October 10, 2009, he married his childhood sweetheart Rachel Bowser. They made their home in Columbia City.
Raymon loved nothing more than to be a stay at home father to their children.
He was a member of the South Whitley Masonic Lodge and was a five generation of Masons and also a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was an avid supporter of Columbia City Wrestling, Columbia City Football and any club his children were involved in.
Raymon is survived by his wife, Rachel; mother, Sheryl; three sons, Raymon "R.J." Garnet Farris Jr., Reece Christopher Farris and Romeo Owen Farris, all of Columbia City; brother, Shawn P. Farris; mother in law, Angie Shoda, and father in law, Scott Shoda, both of Fort Wayne; and his beloved pets, Mylo, Mack & Murphy.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by his father, Terry; a sister, Stephanie Nicole; and father in law Kevin Bowser.
The service will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are to the Final Expense Account or the Education Fund for the Farris Trio.
