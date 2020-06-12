Raymond Boland, 83, of Columbia City, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City.
Raymond is survived by many cousins and friends.
Graveside services with military honors, will take place at Eel River Cemetery, on June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. A viewing will be held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Whitley County Humane Shelter. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Raymond is survived by many cousins and friends.
Graveside services with military honors, will take place at Eel River Cemetery, on June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. A viewing will be held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Whitley County Humane Shelter. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.