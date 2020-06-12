Raymond Boland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Boland, 83, of Columbia City, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Columbia City.
Raymond is survived by many cousins and friends.
Graveside services with military honors, will take place at Eel River Cemetery, on June 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. A viewing will be held at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Whitley County Humane Shelter. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Eel River Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved