Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond "Junior" Ray


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond "Junior" Ray Obituary
Raymond Junior Ray, 89, of Johnstown, CO passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020 surrounded by family.

Raymond was born in St. Mary's Township, Decatur, Indiana to Raymond C. and Dora (Marshall) Ray on Oct. 10, 1930, the youngest of sixchildren. He graduated from Jefferson Center High School 1948. He married the love of his life, Freda Mae Cullers on Feb. 24, 1951 in Columbia City, IN.

He is survived by his wife Freda; sons, Steven W. (Brenda), Fremont, NE, Jeffrey A., Platteville, CO, Gary L. (Diane), Bayard, NE, Brian J. (Jenny), Ft. Collins, CO; and daughter Pam (Wayne) Schempp, Loveland, CO; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister and one grandson, Russell.
To leave condolences with Ray's family visit NCCcremation.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -