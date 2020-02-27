|
|
Raymond Junior Ray, 89, of Johnstown, CO passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020 surrounded by family.
Raymond was born in St. Mary's Township, Decatur, Indiana to Raymond C. and Dora (Marshall) Ray on Oct. 10, 1930, the youngest of sixchildren. He graduated from Jefferson Center High School 1948. He married the love of his life, Freda Mae Cullers on Feb. 24, 1951 in Columbia City, IN.
He is survived by his wife Freda; sons, Steven W. (Brenda), Fremont, NE, Jeffrey A., Platteville, CO, Gary L. (Diane), Bayard, NE, Brian J. (Jenny), Ft. Collins, CO; and daughter Pam (Wayne) Schempp, Loveland, CO; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister and one grandson, Russell.
To leave condolences with Ray's family visit NCCcremation.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 28, 2020