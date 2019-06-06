Reva Cook age 67, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2019 at Grace Healthcare of Three Rivers, Michigan. A former resident of Bessemer, and Germfask, Reva was born on Nov. 10, 1951 in Paoli, Indiana to the late Lillian Godwin and C.H. Godwin Sr.

Reva grew up in Paoli, Indiana and graduated from Larwill High School, Larwill. Following graduation, she received her Certified Nurses Aid License and was gainfully employed until she had children. Reva returned to being a Certified Nurses Aid once her children were grown. Reva enjoyed caring for the elderly and hearing their stories.

Reva's greatest joy in life was being the mother of her three surviving children. She was very active in her children's life and supported their accomplishments. Reva enjoyed socializing with friends over coffee and hosting Christmas parties. Reva is known for her pasta salad and BBQ sandwiches, which was a guarantee at any party she hosted. Reva also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafting, puzzles and baking. Reva shared her talents with her daughters and many others. Reva was a member of the Assembly of God Church of Ironwood, for most of her adult life.

Reva is survived by her three children, Gordon (Gail) Cook, Joy Cook, and Lisa (Eric) Phipps; two grandsons, Tristan Cook and Matteo Cook; three siblings, Charity (Bill) Godwin-Eckles, Tricia Grubbs, and Calvin Godwin Jr.; one brother-in-law John Holoubek. Reva is also survived by aunts and uncles as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Reva was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Faith Ann Cook; her parents, Lilian Godwin and C.H. Godwin Sr.; one sister, Mary Holoubek; as well as her grandparents.

Reva's children would like to thank Grace Healthcare and Southern Care Hospice for their care of Reva. Your compassion and dedication to our mother is greatly appreciated.

A celebration of Reva's life will held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m., with the family greeting friends beginning at 10 a.m., at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan.

Online condolences may be made at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Post and Mail on June 6, 2019