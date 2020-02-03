|
Rex Lee Manor, 65, of rural Columbia City, died at 3:39 a.m., January 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 29, 1954 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Jack and Lois J. (Snyder) Manor. His formative years were spent in the Arcola area. He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1973.
On August 20, 1973 he entered the United States Navy. He became an electronics mechanic and made the Navy his first career being honorably discharged on August 31, 1993.
On March 23, 1986 he was united in marriage to Susan A. Hawn. They made their home at the Naval Stations of San Diego, CA; Millington, TN; and Jacksonville, FL. Following his discharge, the couple moved to Columbia City.
Using his Navy training, Rex went to work for Richard J. Bagan, Columbia City, in 1993 as a Quality Manager, a position he still held.
An avid golfer, he belonged to the Crooked Lake Men's Golf League and the Friday night mixed league. During the winter months, he kept active with the Saturday night mixed bowling league at the Main Bowl. During the summer, he enjoyed caring for his lawn and property. The holidays brought out his home decorating skills topped with his Christmas decorations. Always looking for new decorating ideas, he was in awe of others with remarkable Christmas decorations.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan; his step-mother, Beverly J. Manor, of Mammoth Spring, AR; two sisters, Karen Manor and Sissy Ratliff, of Mammoth Spring, AR; two step-sons, Andy (Lora) Maggard and Nick Maggard, both of Columbia City; and four grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday at the Oak Grove Church of God, 2426 S Raber Road, Columbia City. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City and one hour before the service at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Bear Lake Camp or the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 4, 2020