|
|
Rhonda Lori King, 57, of Columbia City, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her mother's home. Born December 9, 1961 in Redondo Beach, Cali., she was the daughter of Nicholas and Muriel (Fearn) Konoloff.
She grew up in the Orange County area until her parents moved to Oregon while she was attending Pacifica High School. She enjoyed going to the beach, being with friends and visiting Knott's Berry Farm and Disney Land. At the age of 18, she traveled to Indiana and settled in Whitley County.
On November 29, 1981, she married Roderick "Rod" King in Columbia City by Rev. Graham L. Kleespie. She was a farmer for over 30 years, on the ASCS County Comity and had been a caregiver for numerous years along with being a CNA at Lake City Place in Warsaw.
Rhonda enjoyed the tasks and chores of farming and found relaxation in fishing. She and Rod would take vacations visiting Ohio, but they enjoyed staying at home on the farm and relaxing by her pool. She loved cooking for others, hosting parties and could not pass by a good garage sale. With a kind and caring heart, she helped and was a caregiver to her husband and a few others as they battled Parkinson's Disease.
Survivors include her son, Roderick King, of Columbia City; mother, Muriel Konoloff, of Columbia City; sisters, Kathy Konoloff, of St. Charles, Mo., Sue Throckmorton, of Virginia, and Becky Saddler, NC; brother Charles Konoloff, of California; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father; husband, Rod King, in 2014; brother, Nicholas Konoloff; and step-son, Gary King.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home by her grandson-in-law, Rick Addair will be officiating. A private burial will be held at South Park Annex, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Memorials may be given in her memory to the Parkinson's Foundation. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Rhonda's family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 11, 2019