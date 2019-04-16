Richard Allan Stark, age 66, of South Whitley, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in a car crash on State Road 14 near his home. Mr. Stark was born July 1, 1952 in Minneapolis, Minn. to the late Richard A. and June L. (Cook) Stark.

He honorably served his country from 1970-1973 in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with General Motors in Fort Wayne for 34 years. He married Phyllis Greer on Nov. 6, 1998 in Las Vegas, Nev. Dick was an active member of the Columbia City American Legion Post 98, V.F.W. Post 5582, Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, Eagles Lodge, the 40 & 8 and the South Whitley AMVETS Post 2919.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Stark, of South Whitley; daughter, Crystal Greer and her husband, Jason Dear, of Columbia City; son, Robert and Linda Nelson, of Janesville, Wis.; daughter, Monica and Todd Tedeschi, of Richfield, Wis.; daughter, Paulette and Dennis Bosmans, of Milwaukee, Wis.; five grandsons; three granddaughters; three great granddaughters; sister, Donna Demko, of Minnesota; and brother, Bill and Brenda Stark, of Minnesota.

A memorial service with military honors will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 98, 430 West Business Hwy 30, Columbia City. Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia City Humane Shelter.

Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne. Share a favorite memory or send a condolence online at www.northernindianafuneralcare.com Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 16, 2019