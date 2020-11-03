Reverend Richard Arlen "Dick" Austin, 82, formerly of South Whitley, entered his heavenly home at 4:45 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Corine; a daughter, Mary Jo Austin, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers; and a sister.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7 at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley, with the burial to follow at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home. Masks required. Preferred memorials are the Collamer Christian Church. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com