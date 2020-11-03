1/
Rev. Richard Arlen Austin
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Richard Arlen "Dick" Austin, 82, formerly of South Whitley, entered his heavenly home at 4:45 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Corine; a daughter, Mary Jo Austin, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers; and a sister.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7 at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley, with the burial to follow at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home. Masks required. Preferred memorials are the Collamer Christian Church. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved