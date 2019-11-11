|
Richard Hayes Stalter, 72, passed away peacefully at his home at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
He was born September 27, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Dr. Gaylord W. and Mary Francis (Hayes) Stalter. His formative years were spent in North Webster, where he graduated from North Webster High School in 1967.
He entered the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on July 28, 1971.
Returning to the area, he attended the Plumbing and Heating Trade School, Fort Wayne, becoming a journeyman. He worked for Metcalf and Payne Plumbing and Heating, North Webster from 1971 to 1987. He then went to work for Whitley County Consolidated Schools until his retirement on October 31, 2012.
On February 11, 1982, he married Cheryl F. (Klingaman) Lynn. They made their home in Wilmot, later moving to rural Larwill.
A Christian man, his priority in life was God, Family and Country. Remembered as kind and considerate, he would often anonymously do good deeds for others. Active and athletic in his younger years, he played high school baseball, and later, he played hockey for the Pepsi Komets. Happiest outdoors, he enjoyed a walk in the woods, hunting, and fishing, or just sitting by the fire pit listening to country music. He liked to follow the Chicago Bears and in the summer months the Detroit Tigers.
Spending time with his family was one of his great joys. Whether playing catch, teaching his children to swim, or kidding them with his one-liners, he enjoyed life.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Cheryl; children, Chad (Stephanie) Lynn, Indianapolis, Stacy (Todd) Geiger, Grant (Michelle) Stalter, both of Columbia City; grandchildren, Garrett, Jackson, Noah, & Kennedy Geiger; Emma, Frantz, & Cefie Lynn; Eliza & Lorena Stalter; a brother, Dennis (Peggy) Stalter, North Webster; brother-in-law, Gene Klingaman, Larwill; two nephews and four nieces; and many great nieces and nephews that he loved.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Stalter and a sister-in-law, Rosalind Klingaman.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Scott-Keister Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Boomerang Backpacks for Northern Heights and Little Turtle Schools.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 12, 2019