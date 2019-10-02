|
Richard Hosler, 72, of Columbia City, passed away on September 29, 2019, at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne.
Richard was an exceptional man to know and love. Although he accomplished much, he was a humble man whose greatest source of pride was found in his family.
On November 29, 1946, Richard Leon Hosler was born to his proud parents Frank and Ila (Shambaugh) Hosler. He joined an older sister Shirley and brother Phil. In the following years, two more sisters would arrive, Sharon and Sheryl.
Richard was honorably discharged from the army on May 24, 1968, from Vietnam. After returning home he returned to his job at Harvester, where he had been employed since he graduated from Columbia City High School in May 1965.
He had a strong work ethic that was vital to the success that he had throughout his life. Through hard work and dedication, he was able to expand the family farm, restore old tractors, and even got to play in the dirt while running the ditching machine.
Those he left behind on September 29, 2019 include Shirley Schlotterback, Phillip (Nancy) Hosler, Sharon Davis, Sheryl (Carl) Winters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeding him in death are his parents Frank and Ila Hosler, niece Debbie Mock, and brother-in-law Larry Davis.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the mass at the funeral home.
Family will also receive friends at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Holy Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. Burial taking place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Masses.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 3, 2019