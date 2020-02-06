Home

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Richard Lee Crouse


1925 - 2020
Richard Lee Crouse Obituary
Richard Lee Crouse, 94, of Larwill, died at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home in the company of family.

He was born on August 10, 1925, in DeKalb County, Indiana, a son of the late Merryl C. and Bessie (Clepper) Crouse. His formative years were spent in Farmer, Ohio where he graduated from Farmer High School.

On August 24, 1944, he was inducted into the U.S. Navy and became an engineer aboard a Motor Gun Boat (PC-Boat) in the Mediterranean Ocean around Italy. He was honorably discharged June 4, 1946.

Returning to Defiance County, Ohio, he became a farmer until a back injury forced him to seek other employment. He went into sales of industrial light bulbs and sold life insurance. A chance encounter with a local minister had him move to Whitley County, where he became employed by Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne and then Greenlawn Memorial Park where he was recognized as their top sales representative. He then worked for Wearly Monuments, Columbia City, and in 1983 started his own company, Crouse Everlasting Monuments in Larwill.

On August 14, 1955, he was united in married to Dorothy J. Buckmaster. They made their home in Defiance County, Ohio. In 1968 they moved to Whitley County, Indiana and in 1993 to Larwill. Dorothy died July 7, 2007.

He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Columbia City, and the American Legion Post 253, North Webster. 

He is survived by six children, Debra Noll, South Whitley, Patricia (James) Wells, Kenneth Crouse, AZ, James Crouse, Larwill, Pastor Robert (Linda) Crouse, Columbia City, and Susan (Christopher) Mahan, Columbia City; 19 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn Rice, Wawaka.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clarence Crouse; a sister, Helen Hetrick; and a granddaughter, Alyssa Bachelder.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. Monday at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Oak Grove cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the service time Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Faith Baptist Church, Columbia City.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 7, 2020
