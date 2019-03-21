Richard Lee Hoffman, 83, of Columbia City, died at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor Columbia City where he had been a resident since Feb. 27.

He was born Feb. 26, 1936 in Noble County, a son of the late Raymond G. and Verda A. (Fry) Hoffman. His formative years were spent in the Coesse area where he graduated from Coesse High School in 1954.

On June 23, 1956, he was united in marriage to Carol Ann Radke at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Graham Kleespie officiating. Carol died Jan. 6, 2016.

A career-long and prominent farmer with his father and brothers forming Hoffman Hillcrest Farms, Inc. in 1972, his son and nephew later joining. His strong work ethic was developed at a young age as he was often the first to arrive at school and stoked the boiler to warm the classrooms. Known for his calm and gentle demeanor, he was gracious to his family and friends. He is remembered for baking great pies and for his Christmas candy. In his later years, he enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending their events and passing on his passion for farming and participation in 4H programs. He enjoyed listening to Paul Harvey and watching old westerns. The farm shows were a Saturday morning ritual.

He was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He and his wife were avid western square dancers belonging to Whitley Circling Squares and Warsaw Squares.

He is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca (Tony) Mangas, of Mansfield, OH and Colleen (Larry Yager) Hoffman, of Columbia City; a daughter-in-law, Karen Hoffman, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Joseph (Laura) Mangas, Timothy (Sara Kent) Mangas, Jordan (Amber)Hoffman, Michaela Hoffman, Chelsea (Jason) Kuse and Joshua Franklin; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth R. (Ruth) Hoffman; a sister, Patty A. Starkey; and a sister-in-law, Marsha Hoffman, all of Columbia City.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, Dean Hoffman; a grandson, Tristan Bender; a great grandson; and two brothers, Robert and Jerry Hoffman.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Burial is in the South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Dean Hoffman's 4H Beef Club Memorial Scholarship

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 21, 2019