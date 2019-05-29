Richard "Dick" Piper, age 84, of Warsaw, passed away at 10:05 a.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born on Dec. 1, 1934 to Otho and Charlotte (Smith) Piper in Kosciusko County. He is survived by his wife Donna of 41 years.

He was employed at Dick Piper Excavating for 40 years as well as he worked for the City of Warsaw. In addition, he was the former developer of Piper's Melody Acres. Dick was a member of the Warsaw Moose Lodge and the Celebration United Methodist Church in Winona Lake. He enjoyed mushroom hunting in Michigan, playing cards, golfing, reading and watching westerns. He also enjoyed winters in Florida.

In addition to his wife Donna (Glick) Piper, he is survived by children Deborah Piper, of Winona Lake, Richard (spouse Jessie) Piper Jr., of Mentone, David (spouse Lisa) Piper, of Leesburg, Lana (spouse Rickey) Bevely, of Warsaw, Steve (spouse Tracey) Harris, of Columbia City, Gary (spouse Lisa) Harris, of Columbia City, Cindy (spouse Gary) Schrader, of Larwill, Deb Knecht, of Columbia City.

In addition, he is survived by 19 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation hours are scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Celebration United Methodist Church Winona Lake, IN. Funeral Services will be on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Pastor David Kyle officiating in Celebration United Methodist Church Winona Lake, IN. All arrangements are entrusted to McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw.

Memorial contributions may be made to Baker Youth Club,1401 E. Smith St. Warsaw, IN 46580 or AWL Building Fund, 3489 E. 100 S. Pierceton, IN 46562

All arrangements are entrusted to McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. Published in The Post and Mail on May 29, 2019