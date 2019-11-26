|
Robert Dale Leas, 87, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:38 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Ashton Creek Health & Rehab. Born September 14, 1932 in Wells County, he was the son of Ralph and Ruey (Slusher) Leas.
Bob spent his entire life in northern Indiana. He graduated Jackson Township School in Wells County with the Class of 1951 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On November 13, 1959 he married Irene Whiteman in Kankakee, Illinois. Bob had worked for Standard Oil, Holsum Bakery and INDOT. He was a member of the VFW in Montpelier, the American Legion in Columbia City where he had been a past Post Commander and was active at the Woodlands Senior Center.
Survivors include his daughters, Tammie (Scott) Kessler and Robyn (Jeff) Coverstone, both of Columbia City; stepsons, Skip Speece, of Iowa, Sam Speece, of North Carolina, and Doug Cowdin, of Columbia City; step-daughter, Linda Paulus, of Columbia City; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and his cat, Wiley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, two sisters and two great-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife at South Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Woodlands Senior Center. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 27, 2019