|
|
Robert F. Busick Jr., 78, of Columbia City, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. Born July 10, 1941 in Bluffton, he was the son of Robert F. and Margaret (Brebaugh) Busick.
Bob grew up in Bluffton before his family moved to Huntington. He graduated from Huntington High School with the Class of 1959. On October 21, 1961 he married Ruth Melick in Huntington. After graduating and serving in the U.S. Navy, Bob attended ITT college in Fort Wayne receiving an associate degree. Bob then went to Cray Research in Wisconsin for training and then worked at Rockwell International in California before moving to Columbia City. He retired in 2003 as a driver for Stonhard in Fort Wayne. Bob appreciated classic cars and enjoyed rebuilding them. He also enjoyed watching football, basketball, baseball and fishing.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Busick; daughter, Shelly Busick, of Fort Wayne; son, Robert Busick III, of Tulsa, OK; and grandchildren, Tyler, Rob, Harrison and Samantha.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathleen Kalley.
Private family gathering will be held and interment at a later date at South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Grace Lutheran Food Pantry or the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 11, 2019