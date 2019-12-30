Home

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
2403 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 490-4060
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethesda Freewill Baptist Church
116 S Main
Andrews, IN
View Map
Robert Frederick "Bob" Knorr


1940 - 2019
Robert Frederick "Bob" Knorr Obituary
Robert (Bob) Frederick Knorr, 79, of Andrews, IN passed peacefully on December 25, 2019 at his daughter's residence where he has resided since August 2019.

Robert was born on July 27, 1940, the son of Vivian and Walter Knorr. He enjoyed 54 years of marriage with Lois Aileen Swank.
Robert attended Antwerp Local School in Antwerp, OH where he loved playing basketball. He drove truck for Snooks out of Antwerp and eventually drove semi.

Robert leaves behind his wife Lois Knorr at Oakbrook Village in Huntington; children LuAnn Graf, of Andrews, IN, Steven and Mel Bechtol, of Dunnellon, Florida, Dawn (Dale) Little, of South Whitley, Michelle (Shelly) Cummins- Knorr, of Logansport, and Robert W Knorr of Andrews, IN; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by two infant siblings, Sharon and Larry; parents Vivian and Walter Knorr; daughter Teira Hass; son-in-law Charles (Red) Hass; and grandchild Meghan Dyan.

Cremation handled by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, 2403 E Wallen Rd, Ft Wayne. There will be a celebration of life service at Bethesda Freewill Baptist Church 116 S Main Andrews, IN 46702 on January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 31, 2019
