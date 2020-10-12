1/1
Robert Greer
1938 - 2020
Robert Greer, 81, of Columbia City, died peacefully at his home at 10:09 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020.
He was born November 7, 1938, in Daisey, Kentucky, a son of the late James and Ella (Rash) Greer. Growing up in Daisey, he graduated from Leatherwood High School, Leatherwood, KY, in 1958.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1959, serving until his honorable discharge in 1964.
For 58 years, he worked for Holmes Lumber Company as a lumber inspector. Using his knowledge and skills with hardwood lumber, he trimmed his home's interior walls with various hardwoods. He also made furniture and woodcrafts.
He enjoyed golf during the summer months playing in the local leagues and enjoyed participating in local bowling leagues in the colder months. Throughout his life, he liked to fish. 
He was a former member of the American Legion Post 98 and VFW Post 5582, Columbia City.
He is survived by a daughter, Crystal (Jason Dear) Greer, Columbia City; a sister, Mary Bush, Forrest, V; and his beloved cat, Spooky. 
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, Edgar, Steward, Howard, Charles and Jimmie Greer; and sisters, Virginia Greer and Bessie Greer.
The funeral service is 3 p.m. Wednesday. Burial is in the Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are the Humane Society of Whitley County. 
 Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
