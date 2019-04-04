Robert H. "Roby" Geiger, 70, passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital. He was born on July 31, 1948 in Elkhart, the son of Richard G. and Annagale (Smith) Geiger.

Roby grew up in Elkhart and graduated from Concord High School with the Class of 1966. He married June A. Young on June 22, 1969 in Elkhart. He spent a good portion of his adult lifetime in Elkhart until moving to Nappanee in 1983 and to Columbia City in 1985. Roby was a pipefitter and a member of Steam Fitters/Pipe Fitters Local Union #166 in Fort Wayne. For over 25 years. He worked for Shambaugh & Sons as a Senior Piping Designer.

He was one of the youngest Boy Scouts at the time in Indiana to earn the Eagle Scout achievement at the age of 13. Roby served as a volunteer Probation Officer in Elkhart County, working mostly with young boys teaching them many life skills and being a positive role model in their lives. While his son was in middle school and high school, Roby coached for Science Olympiad, helping the students win numerous regional competitions and place at the state level. His memberships include Larwill Wesleyan Church, and being a lifetime member of both the National Rifle Association and A.R.R.L.

Roby was an avid reader. June and Roby enjoyed traveling. They visited the entire continental United States, including Alaska. Roby was not able to visit Hawaii, and the only reason he didn't get there was because he wasn't fond of flying. He was a Ham Radio Operator and a county hunter. His favorite sports team was the Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed Bush Craft and survival activities, along with being an avid knife collector.

Surviving is his loving wife of 49 years, June A. Geiger; one son J.J. (Kristy) Geiger, Tarzana, Calif.; and 2 granddaughters Kylie and Kaitlin Letourneau.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Donald Geiger.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Lifestory Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Pastor Tom Beck of the Larwill Wesleyan Church will be officiating. To send the family a condolence please log onto www.demoneygrimes.com Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 3, 2019