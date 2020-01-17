|
Robert L. Krider, 91, of rural Columbia City, died at 3 a.m., January 16, 2020 at Millers at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
He was born November 13, 1928 in Smith Township, Whitley County, a son of the late George W. and Mildred M. (Hill) Krider. He attended Coesse High School and Columbia City High School.
He enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving in the 122nd fighter wing from 1949 to 1953.
On January 21, 1951 he was united in marriage to Barbara Dolores Messner. They lived most of their marriage in Union Township. Barbara died on February 2, 2019.
Robert was a farmer and worked in tractor sales locally until 1965 when he went to work for International Harvester, Fort Wayne. In 1977 he started Krider Meat Processing, Columbia City, with his brother, Richard.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling with his wife both domestically and internationally, including Bangkok in Thailand, Alaska, and Hawaii. He was passionate about collecting and repairing antique clocks. Always interested in antique tractors, he maintained several in his collection.
He was a member of Columbia City Lodge 189 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite, Mizpah Shrine, Whitley County Shrine, a Charter member of Mizpah Antique Power Club, and Hillbilly Clan 95. He belonged to the American Legion Post 98.
He is survived by his son, Randall S. (Sherry) Krider, Columbia City; grandchildren, Shelby Krider and Kevin Krider, both of Columbia City; and a sister, Joan Simon, Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Ronald Krider, Raymond Krider, Charles Milton Krider, Lawrence Krider, Richard Krider, and Harold Krider; and a sister, Virginia Snodgrass.
The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will be at the South Park Cemetery, Columbia City. Visitation is Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home with a Masonic Service at 6 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to .
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 18, 2020