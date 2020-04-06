|
|
Robert "Bob" Lee Hartman, 88, of Columbia City, passed away Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 at his home. Born August 9, 1931 in Columbia City, he was the son of Herbert Valiere and Rachel Mae (Davis) Hartman.
He graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1951 and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bob was an extremely hard worker and knew the value of hard work. By the age of 10, Bob started working for a dairy farm cleaning milk bottles afterschool and on weekends. After getting his driver license at 16, he started driving milk trucks and worked for Columbia Dairy until they closed in 1972. The following day he started working for Essex Wire. In 1996, he retired after working there for 24 years.
Survivors include his daughter, Janet (Basle) Trimmer, of Columbia City; sons, Roger (Judy) Hartman, Gail Hartman and Gary (Nancy) Hartman, all of Columbia City; brothers, Larry Hartman, of Colorado, and Dalton Hartman, of Columbia City; former wife, Joyce Douglas, of Churubusco; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Judd and Betty Weller; brothers, Herbert "Bud" Hartman, Donald Hartman and Jack Hartman; and companion of over 20 years, Rose Barton.
Due to CDC's large community gathering guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for Bob's immediate family. He will be laid to rest at Nolt Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to the . Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Bob's family online condolences.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 7, 2020