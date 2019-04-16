Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Ewing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Allen Ewing


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney Allen Ewing Obituary
Rodney Allen Ewing, 52, of Columbia City, died peacefully at his home at 11:15 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019. He had been in declining health.
He was born Sept. 13, 1966 in Columbia City, a son of Marvin "Butch" and Dianna Jean (Kitson) Ewing. His formative years were spent in Columbia City. He graduated from Columbia City Joint School in 1984.
He joined the Indiana State Police and served for 10 years. He then joined his family's business Ten-8, Inc. later becoming Ewing's LLC, selling promotional products. He held a small aircraft and had a helicopter pilots license.
He enjoyed competition shooting sports.
He is survived by his two children, Kylah E. Ewing, of Columbia City, and Jeffrey Tad Ewing, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Carson Craig and Alexavior Ewing; and his mother, Dianna Jean Ewing of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin "Butch" Ewing; a brother, Tad Ewing; his paternal grandparents, Delbert and Dorothy Ewing; and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Mary Kitson.
A private interment will take place at the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Memorials in Rodney's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now