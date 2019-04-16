Rodney Allen Ewing, 52, of Columbia City, died peacefully at his home at 11:15 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019. He had been in declining health.

He was born Sept. 13, 1966 in Columbia City, a son of Marvin "Butch" and Dianna Jean (Kitson) Ewing. His formative years were spent in Columbia City. He graduated from Columbia City Joint School in 1984.

He joined the Indiana State Police and served for 10 years. He then joined his family's business Ten-8, Inc. later becoming Ewing's LLC, selling promotional products. He held a small aircraft and had a helicopter pilots license.

He enjoyed competition shooting sports.

He is survived by his two children, Kylah E. Ewing, of Columbia City, and Jeffrey Tad Ewing, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Carson Craig and Alexavior Ewing; and his mother, Dianna Jean Ewing of Columbia City.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin "Butch" Ewing; a brother, Tad Ewing; his paternal grandparents, Delbert and Dorothy Ewing; and maternal grandparents, Eugene and Mary Kitson.

A private interment will take place at the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Memorials in Rodney's honor may be made to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 16, 2019