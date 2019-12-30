Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tri-Lakes Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Tri-Lakes Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Tampico Cemetery
Tampico, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Keith Graham


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Keith Graham Obituary
Rodney Keith Graham, 68, of Tri-Lakes, died at 3:07 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home.

 He was born on October 22, 1951 in Sterling, Illinois, a son of the late Darrell E. and Margaret (Osborne) Graham. He attended elementary school in Tampico, IL. The family then moved to Fort Wayne, where he graduated from North Side High School in 1970. 

 On April 7, 2005 he was united in marriage to Kathy J. Peterson. The couple has always made their home at Tri-Lakes. 

Working in school building maintenance, he worked for IPFW for 11 years, Southwest Allen County Schools for 16 years and Warsaw Community Schools for 11 years retiring in 2014. 

He was a member of the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church. 

An avid fisherman, he participated in the Tournament of Bass Fisherman for 27 years and enjoyed following IU Basketball. One of his prized possessions is an autographed basketball by Bobby Knight and the IU team.

He is survived by his wife Kathy; a step-son, Jason Standiford, of Avilla; a step-daughter, Tara (Brandon) Anderson, of Craigville; two grandchildren; and a brother, Charles (Linda) Graham, of Fort Wayne.

The funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church with visitation from 2 p.m. until the service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. (CST) Monday at the Tampico Cemetery, Tampico, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. 

Preferred memorials are to Tri-Lakes Baptist Church Elevator Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -