Rodney Keith Graham, 68, of Tri-Lakes, died at 3:07 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home.
He was born on October 22, 1951 in Sterling, Illinois, a son of the late Darrell E. and Margaret (Osborne) Graham. He attended elementary school in Tampico, IL. The family then moved to Fort Wayne, where he graduated from North Side High School in 1970.
On April 7, 2005 he was united in marriage to Kathy J. Peterson. The couple has always made their home at Tri-Lakes.
Working in school building maintenance, he worked for IPFW for 11 years, Southwest Allen County Schools for 16 years and Warsaw Community Schools for 11 years retiring in 2014.
He was a member of the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church.
An avid fisherman, he participated in the Tournament of Bass Fisherman for 27 years and enjoyed following IU Basketball. One of his prized possessions is an autographed basketball by Bobby Knight and the IU team.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; a step-son, Jason Standiford, of Avilla; a step-daughter, Tara (Brandon) Anderson, of Craigville; two grandchildren; and a brother, Charles (Linda) Graham, of Fort Wayne.
The funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church with visitation from 2 p.m. until the service. Burial will be at 1 p.m. (CST) Monday at the Tampico Cemetery, Tampico, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to Tri-Lakes Baptist Church Elevator Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 31, 2019