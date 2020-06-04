Rodney Lee Hyser Sr
1964 - 2020
Rodney Lee Hyser, Sr., 56, of Columbia City, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.
Born in Fort Wayne, on February 27, 1964, to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Colpetzer) Hyser, Sr. He spent his formative years in Collins, attending Churubusco High School.
Rodney was married to Torri Treace in Columbia City, on Feb. 21, 2010.
He worked for Sears Repair for over 20 years.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Torri Hyser; his son, Rodney Hyser, Jr.; a daughter, Kelsey Hyser; three brothers, Ken (Donna) Hyser, Terry (Myrna) Hyser and Tim Hyser; two sisters, Teresa (Richard) Earhart and Donna (Paul) Weinberg.
He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Hyser, Sr.; his mother, Ruth Creech; and an infant daughter, Katie Hyser.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 10 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Burial taking place at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
JUN
6
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
JUN
6
Service
10:00 AM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
