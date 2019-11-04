|
Roger Bockelman, 81, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home. Born May 16, 1938 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Jacob F. and Geraldine E. (Heinley) Bockelman.
He grew up on the family farm near South Whitley and graduated from South Whitley High School with the Class of 1956. He started his work career at Ulmer Oil Company, Green Acre Sod Farm in Collins before working at International Harvester for over 20 years until retiring in 1983. He continued to stay busy utilizing his CDL driving for TFE Dana, Indiana Truck Auction, Stoops Freight Liner, WA Jones or anyone in need of a driver if he had time.
On May 24, 1999, he married Barbara J. (Langohr) Dunlap. Roger had attended over the years Hope Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City.
Survivors include his wife, Barb Bockelman; children, Michael (Dawn) Bockelman, Randy Bockelman, Brent (Cindy) Bockelman, Lori (Brandin) Heuer, all of Columbia City; step-sons, Eric Dunlap, of Fort Wayne, and Jason Moore, of Columbia City; daughter-in-law, Dana Dunlap, of Kentucky; siblings, Bob (Janice) Bockelman, of Columbia City, Dick Bockelman, of Arizona, and Jerine Bockelman, of Florida; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, Jeffrey Dunlap.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Converse. Burial will follow at South Park (Annex) Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his parents. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Parkview Whitley Home Health Care and Hospice or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 5, 2019