|
|
Roger Dean Wright, 64, of rural South Whitley died unexpectedly while doing yard work at his sister-in-law's home on Monday, August 12, 2019.
He was born May 27, 1955 in Kokomo, IN, a son of the late Charles Hickman and Betty L. (Hughes) Wright. His formative years were spent in Kokomo.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in August of 1974. Completing his high school education while serving, he was honorably discharged in July of 1976. Returning to the area, he went to school at Indiana University, where he earned two bachelor's degrees and an associate's degree in computer science.
He joined the Indiana Department of Health as a USDA meat inspector. Taking his work seriously, he earned a reputation for thorough inspections. He retired in September of 2018 with 34 years of service.
On November 3, 2017 he married Sarah Jane Beaver. They made their home in rural South Whitley.
A kind and caring man, he took pride in buying used toys and bicycles at garage sales, repairing them, and then giving them to children. He readily volunteered his handyman skills to assist the elderly in need of home repairs. Always expanding his knowledge, he delighted in reading, collecting Civil War items and photographing eagles.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; two brothers, Charles M. Wright and David A. Wright, of Kokomo; three sisters, Martha (Terry) Lauderdale, of Flora, Deborah Chandler and Rebecca Wright, both of Kokomo; multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis K. Wright, and a sister, Sherri Stewart.
The funeral was Sunday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Visitation was Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at the South Whitley Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 15, 2019