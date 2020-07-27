Ronald E. Wolf, 85, of Larwill, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. Born July 11, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of Floyd E. Sr. and Letha F. (Barnes) Wolf.
Ronnie grew up in Loudonville, Ohio and was active in 4-H. While attending Loudonville High School, he was a catcher on the baseball team and a member of the FFA. He graduated with the Class of 1954 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves. On February 15, 1974, he married Karen Mathias after moving to Larwill.
Ronnie was a career truck driver and part of the Teamsters for over 40 years. He hauled milk, steel and livestock over his career. He drove for Blue Bell and then started driving for Essex in 1976 and retired in 1998. He was a member of the American Legion Post 257 in Loudonville for 51 years, the VFW and the Columbia City Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Survivors include his children, Debbie (Stacy) Hange, of Jeromesville, OH, Shelley Hootman, of Loudonville, OH, Jeff Wolf, of Wooster, OH, Jerry Wolf, of Loudonville, OH, Terri (Mark) Hull, of LaPorte, IN, Joe (Diane) Wolf, of Larwill, IN Andy (Tonyia) Wolf, of Rushville, IN; 21 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen Wolf; daughter-in-law, Linda Wolf; grandson, Josh Wolf; sister, Ladona Levingston; and brother, Floyd Wolf Jr.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive,Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Memorial donations may be given in memory to the American Legion towards scholarships or the Richland Township Fire Department. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
