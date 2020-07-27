1/1
Ronald E Wolf
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Wolf, 85, of Larwill, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home. Born July 11, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of Floyd E. Sr. and Letha F. (Barnes) Wolf.
Ronnie grew up in Loudonville, Ohio and was active in 4-H. While attending Loudonville High School, he was a catcher on the baseball team and a member of the FFA. He graduated with the Class of 1954 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves. On February 15, 1974, he married Karen Mathias after moving to Larwill.
Ronnie was a career truck driver and part of the Teamsters for over 40 years. He hauled milk, steel and livestock over his career. He drove for Blue Bell and then started driving for Essex in 1976 and retired in 1998. He was a member of the American Legion Post 257 in Loudonville for 51 years, the VFW and the Columbia City Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Survivors include his children, Debbie (Stacy) Hange, of Jeromesville, OH, Shelley Hootman, of Loudonville, OH, Jeff Wolf, of Wooster, OH, Jerry Wolf, of Loudonville, OH, Terri (Mark) Hull, of LaPorte, IN, Joe (Diane) Wolf, of Larwill, IN Andy (Tonyia) Wolf, of Rushville, IN; 21 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen Wolf; daughter-in-law, Linda Wolf; grandson, Josh Wolf; sister, Ladona Levingston; and brother, Floyd Wolf Jr.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive,Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. Memorial donations may be given in memory to the American Legion towards scholarships or the Richland Township Fire Department. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Ronald's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved