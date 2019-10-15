|
|
Ronald Gene Noyer, 73, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by family at home.
He was born March 16, 1946, the son of Keith D. and Donetta Rhoads Noyer and grew up in Jefferson Township, Whitley County, Ind. Following his 1964 high school graduation in Columbia City, he received degrees from Purdue University.
For 38 years, he taught high school Chemistry and Science, 37 of those at Leo Junior-Senior high school. A dedicated teacher, he took pride in student success. In retirement, he became an Indiana Master Naturalist and member of ACRES and cared deeply about the environment.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Cheryl Richey Noyer; children Ryan Noyer, of Fort Wayne, Michelle (Eric) Mitchell, of Madison, WI, Liza Noyer, of Fort Wayne; grandsons Logan Noyer and Lucas, Jacob and Benjamin Mitchell; sisters Bonnie (Robert) Palevich, of Fort Wayne, and Kathie (Mark) Greaves, of Brentwood, TN; aunts Maxine Hauth and Wilma Morrical.
All family, friends, and colleagues are invited to a celebration of life on Sunday, October 20, from 1-4 p.m. at Ceruti's Summit Park Diamond Room on 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne (SW Corner of Ludwig Rd. and Innovation Blvd). Cremation services by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 16, 2019