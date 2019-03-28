Ronald Truman Hull, age 83, of Columbia City, passed away at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Canterbury Nursing and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne. Born on Feb. 7, 1936 in Columbia City, he was the son of Robert Hull and Hawaii (Fry) Hull.

Ronald grew up in Columbia City and graduated from Pleasant Lake High School, in Stuben County. Following high school he returned to Columbia City, where he worked as a supervisor at Superior Essex for 25 years until his retirement in 1997.

On July 9, 1955 Ronald married Joan Ratcliff and they settled in Columbia City. He was a member of Thorncreek Bethel Church of God and Fraternal Order of Eagles #1906 in Columbia City.

Survivors include his children Sandy (Carl) Thompson, Ronald (Candy) Hull, both of Columbia City, Rochelle (Danny) Rose, of Fort Wayne, and Rick (Heidi Wolf) Hull, of Kendallville; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Jeffrey Hull, wife Joan Hull, sister Barbara Daniels and step-brother John King.

Friends may call from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Ronald will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

Memorial contributions in memory of Ronald may be made to Whitley County Humane Society.

Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 26, 2019