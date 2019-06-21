Roselin "Rosey" M. Conley, 76, of Tri-Lakes, Columbia City, died at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, where she was admitted one week ago.

She was born in Allen County on July 19, 1942, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Hildegard (Meyer) Nix. Her formative years were spent in the Columbia City area where she graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1960. She attended Fort Wayne Business College.

On Aug. 20, 1970 she was united in marriage to David D. Conley. The couple made their home in rural Pierceton, moving to their current home at Tri-Lakes in 1974.

Rosey retired after 20 years working in the purchasing department for Richard J. Bagan Company prior to which she worked in the bakery at Scott's Grocery Store and also working 15 years in accounting for Whitley County REMC.

She was a member of Saint Paul of the Cross Catholic Church where she volunteered preparing funeral dinners. She was a 4-H leader, guiding young people in the art of cake decorating. Her hobbies included cooking, crochet, creating wedding cakes, and raising vegetables in her garden, but she was most passionate about time spent with her family. For the past six years, she and her husband spent winter in Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, David; sons, Jeffrey D. (Jodi) Conley, of Lakeland, Fla., and Jay J. Conley, of Columbia City; daughters, Jessica M. (Todd Myers) Garza, of Columbia City, and Joy E. (Dean) Hempfling, of Delphos, OH; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl (Bobbie) Nix, of Albion; a sister, Marilyn Nix, of Huntington, and twin sisters, Roberta Nix, of Fort Wayne, and Alberta (Don) Akey, of Nottawa, Mich.

The funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. The burial is in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until the service at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Whitley County 4-H or St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on June 20, 2019