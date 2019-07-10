Rosemary Elizabeth Carney, 91, of rural Columbia City, died at 7:54 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, where she had been for the last week.

She was born March 9, 1928 in Columbia City, a daughter of the late James and Lulu (Anderson) Egner. She was born and raised in Columbia City where she attended West Ward School and Columbia Township School.

On Aug. 23, 1952 she was united in marriage to Ralph E. Carney. They always made their home in Whitley County.

A long-term employee of Fox Products, South Whitley, as a seamstress, she had over 54 years of service.

She played organ for several area churches including Thorncreek Bethel Church, Markle Free Will Baptist, and Huntington Gospel Community Church. Rosemary enjoyed crocheting, watching game shows, and was a competitive and accomplished poker player.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ralph; daughter, Linda D. (Raymond) Carney-Benoit, of Fort Myers, FL; son, Jackie E. (LaDawna) Carney, of Columbia City; a grandson, Ian Christopher (Dinah) Carney, of Peyton, CO; three great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Egner ,of Oregon; a sister, Glenda (Jerry) Egner Millington, of Warsaw, IN; and a niece, Pamula S. Carney Hunt, of Gas City.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Forrest Egner, Imogene Egner Nelson, twin brothers Harold and Gerald Egner, and grandson Travis Benoit.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stough Cemetery (Columbia City, IN). Family and friends will gather at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City to process to the cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on July 9, 2019