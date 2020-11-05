Rosemary W. Piebenga, formerly of South Whitley, died at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, where she had been a resident since November 2019.
Born October 23, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Kenneth and Wava I. (Tschantz) McCoy. Moving throughout her childhood as her father served different church locations, she graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School.
On November 23, 1950, she married Bernard Piebenga. The couple made their home in South Whitley. Bernard died on February 2, 2005.
She was the bookkeeper for D & C Construction, South Whitley for over 17 years. From 1972 to 1984, Rosemary was the co-owner of the Ideal Dress Shop in South Whitley.
Volunteer service became her passion as she served her community as a Girl Scout Brownie's Leader, President of the South Whitley Chamber of Commerce in 1983, and charity meal service at the VFW Hall. Her willingness to help others lead her to become a volunteer at Whitley County Memorial Hospital from 1986 until 2003. Through her hospital service, she became the President of the NE Area Indiana Health and Hospital Association (IHHA) for four years and treasure for nine years and President of the Volunteer Hospital Board for six years.
Her joy was her grandchildren, followed closely by her cats. She liked playing Bridge with the local card club. Preferring the outdoors, she enjoyed watching and feeding the birds.
She is survived by daughters, Judy Earnhart, Treeca (Arden) Jenkins, and Vicki Piebenga, all of South Whitley; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, James McCoy, and a great-grandson Peyton Tenney.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 10 at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Burial will follow at the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com