Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Resources
More Obituaries for Roslyn Gaham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roslyn "Rose" Gaham


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roslyn "Rose" Gaham Obituary
Roslyn "Rose" Gaham, 67, of Columbia City, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home.
Born in Wolf Lake, at Lucky Hospital, on July 15, 1952, to the late Merle and Sylvia (Iden) Butler. She spent her formative years in Churubusco, attending Churubusco High School.
Rose was married to Billy Gaham in the gazebo at the Columbia City Courthouse, on July 3, 1999. The couple lived briefly in Fort Wayne before settling in Columbia City.
She worked at Precision Plastic for 28 years, retiring on January 1, 2018.
In her free time she enjoyed shopping, her flower beds, spending time with family and friends, shopping, going out to eat, her cats and her dog Juliette and shopping.
Rose is survived by her husband of 20 years, Billy Gaham; a daughter, Rebecca (David) Straub; a son, Ronnie Enos; three step-sons, Nick (Hanna) Gaham, Heath Gaham and Justin (Denise) Halter; three brothers and two sisters; a grandson, Zackery (Megan) Armstead; four step-grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Hazel.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Brian Burns.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will also receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8.
Burial taking place at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Whitley County Humane Shelter.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roslyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Download Now