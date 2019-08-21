|
|
Roslyn "Rose" Gaham, 67, of Columbia City, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home.
Born in Wolf Lake, at Lucky Hospital, on July 15, 1952, to the late Merle and Sylvia (Iden) Butler. She spent her formative years in Churubusco, attending Churubusco High School.
Rose was married to Billy Gaham in the gazebo at the Columbia City Courthouse, on July 3, 1999. The couple lived briefly in Fort Wayne before settling in Columbia City.
She worked at Precision Plastic for 28 years, retiring on January 1, 2018.
In her free time she enjoyed shopping, her flower beds, spending time with family and friends, shopping, going out to eat, her cats and her dog Juliette and shopping.
Rose is survived by her husband of 20 years, Billy Gaham; a daughter, Rebecca (David) Straub; a son, Ronnie Enos; three step-sons, Nick (Hanna) Gaham, Heath Gaham and Justin (Denise) Halter; three brothers and two sisters; a grandson, Zackery (Megan) Armstead; four step-grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Hazel.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Brian Burns.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will also receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8.
Burial taking place at Sparta Cemetery, Kimmell.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Whitley County Humane Shelter.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 20, 2019