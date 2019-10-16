Home

Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
Ross Alan Snyder


1956 - 2019
Ross Alan Snyder Obituary
Ross "Bud" Alan Snyder, age 62, of South Whitley, passed away at 4:33 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at his South Whitley home. Bud was born on November 24, 1956 in Birmingham, MI, to the late Ross Albert and Marjorie Mary (Hamlin) Snyder.

Bud grew up in Michigan and graduated from Howell High School with the Class of 1975, earning Magna Cum Laude. In 1979 he moved to Columbia City and on June 20, 1981, he was united in marriage to Laura Ann Honeick at Hope Lutheran Church by Pastor Howard Marken.

Bud was the former owner of Coast to Coast Hardware in Columbia City beginning in 1979. From there, he followed his love of construction, and he became a General Contractor. He worked in this field for over 30 years.

Bud was an avid hockey fan. As a matter of fact, he loved any sports teams from his home State of Michigan. He loved following his Detroit teams throughout the sports seasons with his daughters: Red Wings hockey, Lions football, and Tigers baseball. He was fond of the University of Michigan, vacations with his family to Gatlinburg, TN and he had a soft spot for all pets.

Survivors include his wife, Laurie Snyder, of South Whitley; daughters, Shannon (Daniel) Doege, of Fort Wayne; Lindsey (Cody) Horvath, of South Whitley; granddaughter, Mackenzie Doege and grandson Camden Horvath; and cousin, Sherry (Ron) Szot of Baton Rouge, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Marjorie Snyder, and sister, Barbara Studebaker.

A gathering of friends and family will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Johnson officiating. Formal dress is not required at either the visitation or the funeral, as Bud liked to be comfortable. Burial will follow at South Whitley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of Mr. Snyder to the Glioblastoma Foundation or the Humane Society of Whitley County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Please visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the guest register book.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
