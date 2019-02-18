Roxanne Elaine Knight, 65, passed away at 9:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Feb. 7, 1954 in Auburn and she was the daughter of Carl Wallace and Janice Leon (Musser) DeYoung.

Roxanne spent her youth in Waterloo attending Waterloo Elementary, DeKalb Central Middle School and attend DeKalb High School. She was married on Aug. 31, 1985 to Roger Knight. They made their home in Columbia City until 1988 when they moved to Big Lake. In June 2012 they moved back into Columbia City.

She formerly worked at Blue Bell, S & L Truck Stop, Heckman's Sanitation as a secretary and Cross Roads Restaurant as a waitress. She was a loving care giver to Barb Smith, Kathy Streby and her husband Roger. She was a member of Washington Center United Methodist Church, where she loved helping with the ice cream socials and attended the Emmaus Walks, and she was also a member of Tri Lakes Lion Club. She was avid fan of IU Basketball, collecting chickens and roosters, gardening, woodworking, quilting, riding Harley motorcycles and going to Firekeepers Casino. But what made her the happiest was spending quality time with her family, sharing her heart of gold, sense of humor, being kind and accepting, but also being strong willed and brave, especially during her illnesses.

She is survived by her fiancé, Herb Herron, Columbia City; daughter Kimberly (Ned) Raver, Columbia City; step son, Phillip Lane, Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Christopher (Jon) Knight, Taya (Kayla Creech) Goble and Krissy Rudkin; four great grandchildren; four sisters, Cathy (Dan) Zimmerman, LaGrange, Jenny (Mike) Wilcox, Angola, Terrie (Mike) Mills, St. Joe, and Chris Cossairt, Fort Wayne; one brother, Kim (Deloris) DeYoung, Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Knight; daughter, Shawn Shipe; and two nephews, Jason Snook and Andy Kintzel.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. the funeral home with Pastor Bill Rapp. Burial will follow at South Park Annex Cemetery, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in Roxanne's memorial to her daughter's monument fund.